At least 136 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza — Al Jazeera

DUBAI, July 20. /TASS/. At least 136 people have been killed in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, Palestine’s WAFA news agency said.

According to the report, the death toll includes 38 people, who were waiting to receive humanitarian aid at distribution sites of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), established by Israel in collaboration with the United States. The Israeli army opened fire at two GHF sites in the southern Gaza cities of Khan Younis and Rafah.

Also, three children died of malnutrition over that period.

According to international organizations, approximately 900 people have already died trying to receive humanitarian aid since the GHF started its operations in late May.

The health ministry of Gaza reported that the enclave’s hospitals are full of people suffering from malnutrition, the Qatar-based Al Jazeera television reported. It also said that approximately 17,000 children in Gaza are experiencing severe malnutrition.

International humanitarian aid has not been delivered to Gaza since March 2, 2025, when Israel resolved to close all border checkpoints.

On May 18, the Israeli army began hostilities in the northern and southern regions of the Gaza Strip as part of its large-scale ground operation Gideon’s Chariots. Its stated goal is the complete defeat of Hamas and the release of all Israeli hostages held in the enclave. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that after the operation, the army plans to take control of the entire Gaza Strip.