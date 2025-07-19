Israeli army announces expansion of military operation in Gaza City

TEL AVIV, July 19. /TASS/. The Israeli military is expanding its operation in Gaza City, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

"In Gaza City, IDF troops extend operational activity, directing strikes to eliminate terrorists, and dismantle terror infrastructure sites in the area. The troops operated over the past day and dismantled launching and sniping posts and weapons storage facilities," the statement reads.

In addition, over the past day, IDF troops operating in northern and central Gaza, "revealed enemy infrastructure and dismantled several terror infrastructure sites in the area of Beit Hanoun," the army noted.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the launch of Operation Gideon's Chariots in the northern and southern parts of the enclave on May 18. Its stated goal is the total defeat of Hamas and the release of all Israeli hostages held in Gaza. According to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the operation aims to establish Israeli control of the entire Gaza.