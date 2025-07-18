EU Council approves 18th sanctions package against Russia — Danish EU Presidency

BRUSSELS, July 18. /TASS/. The EU Council has approved the 18th package of anti-Russian sanctions, the Danish Presidency of the EU Council announced on social media platform X.

"The 18th sanctions package [has been] adopted," the statement said.

The document will now be published in the Official Journal of the EU, after which the sanctions will come into force.

This package includes a reduction of the oil price cap to $47.6 per barrel, sanctions targeting the Nord Stream pipelines, the blacklisting of 105 tankers transporting Russian oil, restrictions on the banking sector, as well as export controls on dual-use goods and technologies.