Ukrainian parliament endorses Denis Shmygal as defense minister

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) has approved the appointment of Denis Shmygal as Ukraine’s new Defense Minister, according to a live broadcast of the parliamentary session.

A total of 267 lawmakers supported his candidacy.

Vladimir Zelensky submitted Shmygal’s nomination for the post a day earlier. Shmygal replaces Rustem Umerov, who had led the Defense Ministry since September 2023.

On Wednesday, the Rada voted to dismiss Shmygal from his role as prime minister, a move that, under Ukrainian law, triggers the resignation of the entire government. Due to the ongoing state of martial law, Shmygal’s term as prime minister was the longest in Ukraine’s history - lasting over five years.

Just one day later, on Thursday, the Rada confirmed Yulia Sviridenko - previously First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy - as the new Prime Minister. Parliament also approved the full composition of the new cabinet.