Ukraine’s parliament confirms Sibiga as country's foreign minister

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada (the parliament) has confirmed Andrey Sibiga as head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, according to a live media broadcast of the parliamentary session.

Sibiga's appointment was supported by 271 deputies.

On Wednesday, the parliament dismissed Denis Shmygal from the post of the country's prime minister. According to Ukrainian laws, the prime minister’s resignation leads to the resignation of the entire government.

On Thursday, the parliament voted in favor of appointing Yulia Sviridenko as Ukraine's new prime minister. The proposal to appoint Sibiga as Ukraine's foreign minister was submitted to parliament by Vladimir Zelensky the day before. Thus, Sibiga retained his post as part of the government restructuring.