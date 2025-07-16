MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Paris, London, Berlin and Warsaw are discussing the possibility of sending military contingents to Ukraine, Bruno Fuchs, head of the French parliamentary committee on foreign affairs, said in a call with Russian pranksters Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov, aka Vovan and Lexus.

The pranksters called the politician posing as former Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko (included in Russia’s blacklist of individuals involved in extremist or terrorist activities). Later, they posted an audio of the conversation on their Telegram channel.

Fuchs believes that the deployment of troops would require a ceasefire. He emphasized the need for Ukraine’s allies to demonstrate their determination. This is something that France has discussed a lot with the British, the Germans and the Poles, highlighting the need to send troops to ensure a ceasefire, the politician pointed out.

When speaking about how French citizens would react to such a decision, Fuchs noted that French President Emmanuel Macron didn't need to worry about what the voting public thinks because he won't be running in the next presidential election in 2027.

However, Fuchs stressed that sending some 25,000 to 30,000 soldiers to Ukraine would still be difficult. It’s not easy to find and mobilize troops for that purpose, he said.