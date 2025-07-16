Israel says scores of people trying to break through border with Syria

TEL AVIV, July 16. /TASS/. Israel has recorded attempts by dozens of Druze to enter the Israeli territory from Syria and is trying to disperse the gathered people, the army said in a statement.

"The Israel Defense Forces have recently discovered dozens of people trying to enter the Israeli territory from Syria. Army units, together with the border police forces, are acting to prevent them from entering the Israeli territory and dispersing mass gatherings of people," the statement said.

"At the same time, several Israeli citizens broke through the border fence in the Majdal Shams area and entered the territory of Syria. Currently, army units are working to safely return the citizens who have crossed the border."

The military said the situation was serious.

The Israeli Army "continues to monitor developments" and "is in a state of readiness for various scenarios."

According to the Ynet portal, a large number of Israeli Druze are "flocking to the Syrian border in the Golan Heights and trying to cross it.".