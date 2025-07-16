US President Trump denies talking to Putin after his July 14 statements

WASHINGTON, July 16. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump stated that he had not spoken with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin since his July 14 statement on Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington Trump said "No" in response to a question whether he spoke with the Russian leader following the announced deal on Ukraine.

On July 14, Trump said that Washington decided to continue providing weapons and other military equipment to Kiev if Europe picked up the bill for such supplies. NATO would be tasked with coordinating the deliveries, which according to the US president, will include 17 Patriot systems.

On July 13, Trump announced that the United States would send additional weapons to Ukraine, including projectiles for Patriot air defense systems, which will be paid for by the European Union.

On June 4, the presidents of Russia and the United States held their fourth phone call since Trump had taken office. The heads of state discussed the situation in Ukraine, with Putin detailing the outcome of the Istanbul talks with Ukraine and assessing the Kiev regime’s terrorist attacks.

The fourth phone conversation between the presidents of Russia and the US lasted an hour and ten minutes. In their previous call, Putin and Trump discussed bilateral relations and ways to resolve the Ukraine conflict, including the idea of memorandums between Moscow and Kiev, which would set out the views of the parties on a potential truce.

Prior to that, the presidents of Russia and the United States spoke on February 12 and March 18. They addressed efforts to normalize relations between Moscow and Washingtonand various aspects of settling the conflict in Ukraine.