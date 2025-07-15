UN special rapporteur calls on Hague Group countries to sever relations with Israel

MEXICO CITY, July 15. /TASS/. The United Nations special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, Francesca Albanese, has called on the countries of the Hague Group to immediately sever diplomatic, economic, and political relations with Israel.

"The Hague Group must follow their obligations under international law. These obligations are not voluntary. Each government body must immediately review and suspend relations with Israel - diplomatic, economic and political. This applies to the private sector as well: banks, insurance companies, logistics, and all supply chains," she said at the opening of an emergency conference on Gaza in Bogota.

"To consider occupation as a routine business practice means to be its accomplice. The International Court ruled to stop this immediately and unconditionally and the UN General Assembly demanded this be done by September this year," she said, adding that "the atrocities of the last 21 months are not the beginning but the climax of Israel’s policy of eliminating and ousting the Palestinian people."

According to Albanese, the situation in the world is gradually changing. "Maybe, Brussels doesn't realize this, but change is a part of life. The endless justification of Israel’s ‘right to self-defense,’ manipulations of the topics of anti-Semitism, and thoughtlessly labelling any actions by Palestinians as ‘terrorism’ are becoming things of the past. These things have caused a global collapse and it should be overcome," she noted.

"We are witnessing the birth of a new multipolar reality. The global majority is changing. This is obvious. We are glad to see so many participating countries but are disappointed that there are practically no European ones among them. This makes us think about what the current international institututions, which profess international humanitarian law but rest on colonial structures, really are. Institutions that avert their eyes when a new war begins and keep mum when it comes to genocide," she stressed.

The ministerial emergency conference on Gaza is being held in Bogota on July 15 and 16. The event was organized by Colombia and South Africa, which are holding presidency of the Hague Group. The Group was founded in January by countries supporting Palestine. Its members are Belize, Bolivia, Colombia, Cuba, Honduras, Malaysia, Namibia, Senegal, and South Africa.