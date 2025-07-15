Israel vows to take action to defend Syria’s Druze community if needed

TEL AVIV, July 15. /TASS/. The Israeli Foreign Ministry said Syria’s new government continues to practice executions of the Druze and warned that Israel is ready to take measures to protect the minority if need be.

The ministry issued the warning following a statement from the Syrian Foreign Ministry that said that the country has the right to self-defense in light of the Israeli airstrikes on its Sweida province.

"The Syrian military and security forces, along with the allied mujahideen militia, have again carried out massacres of the Druze minority in southern Syria. These barbaric and inhumane attacks must be stopped immediately. Israel will not hesitate to take the necessary measures to protect the Druze minority in Syria if and when required," the ministry said.

Israeli fighter jets fired missiles at least four times on Tuesday at forces of the new Syrian government and Arab tribal militias in the Sweida and Deraa provinces.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a joint statement on July 15 that they ordered troops to attack forces in the town of Sweida as part of their support for the Druze. Since the change of government in Damascus in 2024, Israel has repeatedly voiced support for the Druze in the neighboring Arab country and expressed its intention to assist them in self-defense if necessary.