MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. The US administration was amenable to Ukraine’s decision to appoint Yuliya Sviridenko prime minister of Ukraine because she signed the minerals deal, former Prime Minister Nikolay Azarov told TASS.

"She is known for signing the agreement with the United States, under which she transferred the subsoil and infrastructure of Ukraine to the Americans. Because she showed such obedience, the Americans agreed to her appointment as prime minister," he said.

Speaking about Sviridenko's professional qualities, he pointed out that she "has never worked a single day at a specific business or industrial enterprise. She has no idea what a modern market or economy is, she is a bureaucrat all the way," he added.