Zelensky proposes Sviridenko for prime minister, bypassing constitution — former PM

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has proposed First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yuliya Sviridenko for the post of prime minister bypassing the constitution, former Prime Minister (2010-2014) Nikolay Azarov told TASS.

"Zelensky proposed to appoint her bypassing the constitution, because according to the constitution, the prime minister is nominated by the coalition council. That is, the coalition majority gathers, nominates a candidate and sends its candidacy to the president for approval," he explained.

Azarov said that it should be Sviridenko, not Zelensky, to have presented candidates for the new cabinet.

"They are not approved by Zelensky, but by the Rada, with the exception of the defense and foreign ministers. But Zelensky didn't give a damn about the constitution for a long time," he added.