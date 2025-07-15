Ukrainian Prime Minister Shmygal tenders resignation

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal has submitted his resignation letter.

"I request that you accept my resignation from the post of the prime minister of Ukraine," reads the letter, which Shmygal published on his Telegram channel.

The document is dated July 15. The country’s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, is expected to consider ministerial resignations on Wednesday, and vote on new candidates on July 17.

Shmygal was appointed to the post on March 4, 2020. Due to martial law, he had the longest-ever tenure as prime minister - more than five years.

On Monday, Vladimir Zelensky said he nominated Ukrainian Economy Minister Yulia Sviridenko to serve as the prime minister, although, in line with the country’s constitution, the nomination must be approved by aparliamentary majority.

On the same day, Zelensky said that Shmygal will take the post of the defense minister after resignation. The current defense minister, Rustem Umerov, was appointed Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States. According to recent Ukrainian media reports, Umerov’s family resides in the US.