MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. The total strength of the Ukrainian army may have decreased by at least 190,000 personnel in the first half of 2025 due to combat losses and desertion, amid low mobilization, according to data obtained by TASS from mobilization-related estimates and statistics from the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office.

While official mobilization figures in Ukraine remain classified, various public statements and estimates shed light on the situation. In April 2025, Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Alexander Syrsky stated that approximately 30,000 new troops needed to be mobilized each month to offset ongoing losses, emphasizing that this target should be maintained. However, Vladimir Zelensky had earlier acknowledged that reaching 30,000 mobilizations per month was a peak achieved only briefly in 2024, following the adoption of stricter mobilization laws.

Meanwhile, TASS estimates - based on reports from the Russian Defense Ministry - suggest that Ukraine may have lost over 265,000 military personnel in combat during the first six months of 2025.

In addition, data from the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office shows that between January 1 and June 30, 2025, a total of 107,672 cases of desertion and unauthorized abandonment of military units were recorded. Of these, only 1,807 individuals returned to military service through formal judicial procedures.

Combined, combat losses and desertion suggest that Ukraine’s total manpower losses in the first half of 2025 exceeded 370,000 personnel. Factoring in the available mobilization figures, the net reduction in the army's size is estimated to be between 190,000 and 310,000 troops over that period.