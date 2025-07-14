US to supply Ukraine with surplus weapons — envoy to NATO

NEW YORK, July 15. /TASS/. The United States will supply Ukraine with excess weapons, the systems that the Pentagon will not need, the US Permanent Representative to NATO, Matthew Whitaker, stated.

"President [Donald] Trump said today, $350 billion of American taxpayers’ money has gone to the support of Ukraine. No longer. But at the same time, we're not cutting them off from weapons, and we're also not making the United States of America less secure. We're going to make sure that strategically we have enough that we need. And then, anything else that we can make, manufacture, and sell to our European allies and give to Ukraine, I think is a perfect and elegant solution," Whitaker told Fox News.

"I think there's a real opportunity here to help the US economy, but at the same time help Ukraine, and Europe's going to pay for it," the representative noted.

Earlier, Trump announced that Washington would continue transferring weapons and military equipment to Kiev if Europe agreed to pay for the supplies. The US leader specified that NATO would coordinate this process. In addition, he noted that the United States would impose import duties of approximately 100% on Russia and its trading partners if Moscow and Washington fail to reach an agreement on a settlement in Ukraine within 50 days.