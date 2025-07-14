Zelensky says Trump in a phone call told him about meeting with NATO’S Rutte

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky said US President Donald Trump told him in a phone call about his meeting with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte.

"I talked with US President Donald Trump. A very good conversation," Zelensky wrote on Telegram. "President Trump talked about his meeting with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte. It is important that we have such good relations and NATO countries are trying to increase defense spending."

Trump met with Rutte at the White House on Monday. According to the American president, the military aid that will be sent to Ukraine through NATO will be worth billions of dollars. Trump also said that the US will impose import duties of about 100% on Russia and its trading partners if Moscow and Washington fail to agree on a settlement in Ukraine within 50 days. He expressed confidence that both Moscow and Kiev would make steps toward a settlement and called Russian President Vladimir Putin a "tough guy.".