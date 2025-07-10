Over 770 Palestinians killed at humanitarian aid distribution sites in Gaza since May — TV

DUBAI, July 10. /TASS/. More than 770 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip as a result of attacks on humanitarian aid distribution centers since late May, Qatari television channel Al Jazeera reported.

Since May 27, the number of people killed at sites of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), established by Israel in collaboration with the United States to distribute humanitarian aid, has surpassed 770, the TV channel said, citing the Palestinian enclave’s Health Ministry.

Al Jazeera reported earlier that international organizations have in recent weeks expressed alarm that 2.1 million Gazans are in a desperate search for food amid unstable supplies.

On May 18, the Israeli army began hostilities in the northern and southern regions of the Gaza Strip as part of its large-scale ground operation Gideon’s Chariots. Its stated goal is the complete defeat of Hamas and the release of all Israeli hostages held in the enclave. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that after the operation, the army plans to take control of the entire Gaza Strip.