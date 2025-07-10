Israeli strikes on Gaza leave 97 Palestinians killed, dozens more injured in past day — TV

DUBAI, July 10. /TASS/. At least 97 Palestinians were killed and dozens of others were wounded in Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip over the past day, Al Masirah reported.

According to the television channel, Israeli forces bombed several residential houses and attacked the Khan Younis refugee camp in the southern enclave, using drones. Also, a group of Palestinians came under an Israeli drone attack at the market in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip.

On May 18, the Israeli army began hostilities in the northern and southern regions of the Gaza Strip as part of its large-scale ground operation Gideon’s Chariots. Its stated goal is the complete defeat of Hamas and the release of all Israeli hostages held in the enclave. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that after the operation, the army plans to take control of the entire Gaza Strip.