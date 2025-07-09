{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Middle East conflict

Israel's permanent envoy to UN denies accusations of genocide against Palestinians

The discussion took place during a meeting on a report by independent Israeli experts regarding sexualized violence committed by the Palestinian group Hamas against victims of the October 7, 2023 attacks

GENEVA, July 10. /TASS/. Israel is not committing genocide, and the figures alleging that the number of victims in the Gaza Strip is approaching 60,000 are misleading, Israel’s permanent representative to the UN in Geneva, Daniel Meron, told reporters.

"Number one, Israel is not committing a genocide anywhere. We are not a genocidal country. <...>. Number two, the figures that you quoted, I refute," he said in response to a journalist’s question about Israel’s moral authority as the number of alleged genocide victims in the Palestinian enclave approaches 60,000.

The discussion took place during a meeting on a report by independent Israeli experts regarding sexualized violence committed by the Palestinian group Hamas against victims of the October 7, 2023, attacks in Israel, as well as against Israeli hostages held by the militants.

The report, based on the testimony of 15 released hostages and 17 eyewitnesses, is part of a project called Dinah. Its authors aim to hold accountable those responsible for the October 7 crimes, which they describe as part of a genocide campaign.

According to the latest figures from the Gaza Ministry of Health, more than 57,500 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 136,900 wounded in the fighting in Gaza.

The Times of Israel reports that Hamas is still holding 49 of the 251 Israeli hostages abducted on October 7, 2023. The Israeli government believes that 20 of them are still alive, while the condition of two others is a matter of grave concern. The publication notes that Hamas has released 140 hostages since the start of the conflict. The Israeli military has rescued eight hostages and recovered the bodies of 49 others in Gaza.

Tags
Israel
Middle East conflict
Israel's UN envoy believes Hamas responsible for deaths of Palestinians
Daniel Meron also highlighted Israel’s current diplomatic efforts, noting that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in Washington seeking a path to de-escalation
Read more
Yura Borisov cast in Luca Guadagnino film about OpenAI — Variety
According to the magazine, the film is described as a "comedic drama set in the world of artificial intelligence"
Read more
Kiev loses over 1,305 troops in all frontline areas in past day — Russia’s top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 205 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a US-made armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Houthis kidnapped crew members of Eternity C vessel, US Embassy in Yemen says
The statement added, "The Houthis continue to show the world why the United States was right to label them a terrorist organization"
Read more
Ukrainian battlegroup trapped near Zelyonaya Dolina in Donetsk region — military expert
Even though the Ukrainian battlegroup’s positions are located on heights, Russian fighters deprived it of safe evacuation and retreat routes, squeezing the enemy forces from two sides, Andrey Marochko said
Read more
Russia’s recognition of Emirate of Afghanistan paves way for full-fledged partnership
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova emphasized that Afghanistan possesses a unique geostrategic position and, in the future, could serve as a key link in the implementation of major energy and infrastructure projects
Read more
Russian troops liberate Tolstoy community in Donetsk region over past day — top brass
The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,280 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
Read more
Press review: Trump vows more arms for Ukraine as Netanyahu discusses Iran war prospects
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, July 9th
Read more
Brussels warns Trump working towards 'regime change' in EU — EUobserver
According to the portal, the new US administration does not consider Europe to be a partner, but as a "political battleground"
Read more
Slovakia again blocks EU sanctions against Russia — report
According to EU diplomats, a compromise on the sanctions could be reached within the next few days
Read more
Russian Finance Ministry sees no need in gold miners nationalization
According to Anton Siluanov, the ministry is further strengthening control over production, strengthening control over export operations
Read more
Sweden drops probe into Nord Stream explosions for fear of truth, Russian diplomat says
According to Maria Zakharova, this is particularly indicated by the fact that the Swedish prosecution had repeatedly rejected Russia’s calls to ensure a transparent and careful investigation into the act of sabotage, engaging the relevant Russian officials and Gazprom’s personnel
Read more
Diplomatic tools to settle Ukrainian conflict exhausted — German Chancellor Merz
"We will continue helping Ukraine, even despite the resistance from the political left and the pro-Russian right forces," Friedrich Merz said
Read more
Russia can withstand any of EU’s exuberant sanctions — senior Russian diplomat
Alexander Grushko still noted that it is hard to predict what else the European Union can invent
Read more
Ukranian Parliament member calls losses in conflict with Russia ‘crazy’
According to Anna Skorokhod, official casualty figures in Ukraine cannot be trusted
Read more
Putin has appointed Andrey Nikitin as Russian Transport Minister — decree
Nikitin has served as Deputy Transport Minister since February
Read more
EU postpones fines for Apple, Meta due to trade talks with US — WSJ
The European Commission does not plan to cancel the fines for the tech giants
Read more
EU transfers €1 billion in aid to Ukraine — von der Leyen
The EU brought its total spending on supporting Kiev since the beginning of the special military operation to €150 billion, the European Commission head said
Read more
Over one-third of Americans suspect Trump of involvement in Epstein’s crimes — poll
Trump is mostly accused by the supporters of the Democratic Party and independent voters
Read more
Bank of Russia retains dollar exchange rate for July 10 at 78.17 rubles
The official euro exchange rate was lowered by 55 kopecks to 91.4175 rubles
Read more
Aeroflot launches ticket sales for flights between Moscow and Gelendzhik
The first flight to Gelendzhik is scheduled for July 18
Read more
Germany plans to buy hundreds of new Leopard 2 tanks for its military — report
"Not a single tank delivered to Ukraine has an active protection system against drones and anti-tank guided missiles," military analyst and former Italian officer Thomas Tyner said
Read more
Foreign states require Kiev to bury mercenaries in Ukraine — security forces
Earlier, sources in the law enforcement agencies told TASS that the British media confirmed information about the liquidation of British mercenary Benjamin Leo Burgess with the call sign Budgie near Andreyevka
Read more
Death toll in Texas floods rises to 109 — governor
At least 161 people are listed as missing, including five children from a summer camp
Read more
Western-supplied weapons used for killing children — diplomat about attack on Kursk beach
On Tuesday night, acting Kursk Region Governor Alexander Khinshtein said three people died
Read more
Belgorod sapphire plant aims to restore up to 60% of its capacity by 2025
Partial production has already resumed, according to the Energomera Group’s annual report
Read more
Rotterdam port to become key hub in conflict with Russia
Alexander Stepanov believes the same military potential is in store for the ports of Amsterdam and Hamburg, as well as the biggest seaports of Spain and Italy
Read more
No danger of anthrax spreading to Russia from Kazakhstan, healthcare watchdog says
"In order to prevent the entry of dangerous infectious diseases into Russia, sanitary and quarantine measures are taken at all border crossing points," the statement added
Read more
Russia sees decisions by European Court of Human Rights as null, void — Kremlin
The ECHR is expected to hand down judgments in four lawsuits filed by the Netherlands and Ukraine on Wednesday, July 9
Read more
European commission reserves 100 bln euro for helping Ukraine in EU budget until 2034
The agency said the European Commission explained the move by the need to provide stable financial assistance to Ukraine
Read more
Conference on Syria in Paris to be held at ministerial level — French foreign ministry
According to the French diplomat Christophe Lemoine, neither religious nor ethnic groups will be represented at the meeting
Read more
US has used 75% of its missiles for Patriot systems, says newspaper
According to the report, military aid to Ukraine and the escalation of the Iranian-Israeli conflict when the US was actively repelling Iranian air attacks on Israel and its military base in Qatar, resulted in this "alarming depletion"
Read more
Russia-Oman deal to mutually waive visas enters into force on July 18 — MFA
The total visa-free stay in the country should not exceed 90 days during a calendar year
Read more
Analyst doubts Western countries could guarantee ZNPP safety from Ukrainian attacks
The ZNPP earlier announced that three Ukrainian drones attacked a group of its employees
Read more
Western arms supplies to Ukraine only reinforce Russia’s resolve to achieve goals — MFA
According to Maria Zakharova, Western governemts cover up continued arms supplies to Ukraine by saying that they should "help defend Ukrainian independence and autonomy, something that they crushed"
Read more
Israeli, US threats against Iran push it towards creating nuclear weapons — expert
Adlan Margoyev said the absence of inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency facilitates this task
Read more
Hamas consents to releasing 10 hostages during Doha talks
The consultations on a number of disputed issues continue
Read more
US company no longer searching for investors to fund Kiev — newspaper
According to the news agency, the company initially intended to create a multibillion-dollar fund and announce it at a conference on Ukraine's reconstruction in Rome on July 10-11
Read more
Kremlin can see US desire to resolve Ukraine conflict
Dmitry Peskov said that the scale of the problem makes it impossible to solve it instantly
Read more
Large-scale war in Europe unlikely, but there may be anti-Russian provocations — expert
According to Turkish political scientist and professor at the Bashkent University in Ankara Hasan Unal, the Baltic states are suitable for provocations
Read more
Hungary's Orban says ‘time to go’ for EU chief von der Leyen amid corruption scandal
"Tomorrow will be the moment of truth: Brussels’ imperial elite versus patriots with common sense," the Hungarian PM stated
Read more
Ukrainian commander-in-chief acknowledges difficult situation at four frontline sections
According to Alexander Syrsky, Ukraine’s forces are inferior in terms of manpower and weapons in the Severoslobozhansk, Pokrovsk, and Novopavlovsk areas
Read more
Iran could develop nuclear arms within one year, Netanyahu claims
According to the Israeli prime minister, Tehran had a manufacturing capability of about "300 ballistic missiles a month"
Read more
Trump's duty threats against BRICS nations political arm-twisting — Russian MFA
Maria Zakharova noted that any sharp increase in customs duties carries serious risks for all countries, and could ultimately lead the world to a global recession
Read more
Sollers forecasts Russian car market to plunge by 30% in 2025
The current situation in the market is extremely challenging, Deputy CEO of the Russian automaker Zoya Kaika stressed
Read more
Trump slams situation around Ukraine as ‘pretty tough’
Trump also noted that he was "very unhappy" with his July 3 telephone conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin
Read more
Russian Emergencies Ministry to train rescuers for Burkina Faso
According to the statement, five representatives from Burkina Faso will begin their education in Russia under an innovative project, starting next year
Read more
Gelendzhik Airport to handle up to three flights per day after reopening
The airport’s General Director Ivan Taranchenko noted that airlines have already started reaching out to the airport
Read more
Putin signs law allowing non-Russians to enlist in military
Under the new law, stateless individuals and foreigners will be able to sign contracts and serve in the military until the end of the mobilization period, the termination of martial law or the expiration of wartime
Read more
Russia to build new vessel to supply weather stations along Northern Sea Route
The vessel will be named the Artur Chilingarov
Read more
Russian forces hit Patriot SAM launcher, missile reload trailer transporter
Russian forces have liberated Pobeda and took more advantageous positions in the Donetsk area
Read more
Russia bans import of dairy products from two Azerbaijani producers
According to the regulator, it requested information from the competent Azerbaijani agency by July 14 on the origin of raw materials from other producers
Read more
Zelensky asks US Special Envoy Kellogg for weapons including air defense systems
US President Donald Trump said on July 3 that Washington continues to provide military aid to Kiev
Read more
Pakistan plans to launch direct rail service with Russia — prime minister's aide
Haroon Akhtar Khan said railway link is going to become a reality and that it will be linked with Kazakhstan, Belarus and Russia and to give impetus to all this on a pilot project basis
Read more
IAEA unable to trace Iranian uranium amid hostilities — IAEA chief
"Iran must show the agency’s inspector where this material is placed anyway," Rafael Grossi stressed
Read more
Kremlin can't say if Trump's threat to ‘bomb Moscow’ is fake or not
Dmitry Peskov said that he is not authorized to comment on statements made by an American politician in the US
Read more
Nuclear powers must maintain dialogue — French defense minister
Sebastien Lecornu stated that "nuclear-armed states have special obligations toward one another"
Read more
Russia’s teen sensation Andreeva sent home at Wimbledon by World No. 35 Bencic
The Swiss player will play in the semifinals against Poland’s Iga Swiatek, who earlier in the day defeated another Russian, Lyudmila Samsonova
Read more
US never meant to abandon Ukraine, will continue to provide support — State Department
On July 2, the New York Times reported that the US will halt the delivery of interceptor missiles for the Patriot air defense system
Read more
Russian forces continue advancing, creating buffer zones along way — Kremlin spokesman
When asked to comment on the Ukrainian army’s stated intention to retake positions in Russia’s borderline regions of Kursk and Belgorod, Dmitry Peskov noted that the Kremlin "did not react to that in any way"
Read more
Putin never spoke on phone with Trump when he was not US president — Kremlin
The US president allegedly said that he had threatened to "bomb Moscow" in a conversation with Putin, and to bomb Beijing in a conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping
Read more
Territorial integrity principle not applicable to Kiev — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister also stressed that the use of the term "annexation" regarding Crimea, Sevastopol, the people’s republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, is incorrect and unacceptable
Read more
Gazprom's investments in 2025 will decrease by 7% to $14.06 bln
The final parameters of the investment program and budget will be approved by the holding's Board of Directors
Read more
Nvidia becomes first company in history with $4 trillion market capitalization
Microsoft, ranked second globally, has a market capitalization of $3.73 trillion, with shares trading at $502.26
Read more
Spare oil production capacity declines due to underinvestment — UAE Energy Minister
"The longer this period is, the more painful it's going to be for the years to come," Suhail Al Mazrouei said
Read more
Russian basketball player detained in France, faces extradition to US — media
According to the AFP, Daniil Kasatkin is suspected of being part of a hacker group that carried out ransomware attacks
Read more
Ukraine settlement requires Putin-Trump meeting, Orban says
According to the Hungarian prime minister, he was saying that from the position of an "old fox" that had witnessed a lot of events in world politics and diplomacy
Read more
Resumption of US arms supplies to Kiev unlikely to lead to peaceful solution — Russian MFA
Maria Zakharova stressed that the consequences of such steps have yet to be assessed
Read more
Kremlin says reacts calmly to Trump’s harsh rhetoric on Putin — Kremlin
Earlier, the US leader said he was "not happy with Putin" following their phone call on July 3
Read more
Five-year-old boy injured in Ukrainian attack on beach in Kursk dies — governor
Alexander Khinshtein expressed his condolences to the child’s family
Read more
Hungary opposes EU’s plans to provide 100 billion euros to Ukraine in 2028-2034
Balazs Orban, political advisor to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, stated that the document prepared by Brussels meant that the EU would have to go into debt in order to fund the continuation of the war
Read more
French intelligence chief denies Durov’s accusations of interfering into Romania vote
Nicolas Lerner also said he did not travel to Romania in his capacity as the DGSE chief
Read more
Houthis claim responsibility for attacking dry bulker Eternity C
According the Houthi spokesman, Yahya Saree, the attack was prompted by the fact that the shipowner restarted operations with the Israeli port of Eilat
Read more
IAEA chief sees 'law of the jungle' global order forming if European countries get nukes
"In such a case, nuclear deterrence would become ineffective and these weapons would ultimately be used," Rafael Grossi said
Read more
Medvedev urges focus on special op goals over reacting to Trump’s rhetoric
The Russian senior official referred to Donald Trump’s statements on Ukraine and his conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin
Read more
Aeroflot to start flying to Gelendzhik from Moscow since July 18
Flights will be made by narrow-body Airbus A320 airliners
Read more
Press review: BRICS summit kicks off in Rio as Musk declares war on Trump and Democrats
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, July 7th
Read more
Professor Jeffrey Sachs is right: Ukraine risks losing Odessa, says Duma member
According to Alexey Chepa, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Ukraine is losing ground every day
Read more
Press review: BRICS tackles integration challenges as Russia counters NATO expansion
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, July 8th
Read more
Russia not limited in number of countries it can cooperate with — first deputy PM
Denis Manturov noted that Russia feels confident in such industries as the nuclear and space industries, chemical industry, mineral fertilizers, defense industry and a number of others
Read more
Russian, Kazakh defense ministers hold talks in Moscow
The Russian Defense Ministry said that during the talks, the sides discussed the pertinent issues of interaction in the military sphere
Read more
Belarus resolves issues over creating Oreshnik-armed units — Joint Staff
On July 1, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that the Oreshnik system will be deployed in the republic by the end of the year
Read more
Russian MFA says Germany does poor job disguising desire to help with strikes on Russia
According to Maria Zakharova, the German chancellor "does not stop playing the hypocrite" as he tries to justify allegedly inevitable supplies of Taurus missiles to the Kiev regime
Read more
Russians could face prison time for enrolling at Yale after deemed 'undesirable' — lawyer
Diplomas and participation obtained before the designation remain valid, the measure is not retroactive, Sergey Zhorin said
Read more
Israeli military launches operation to encircle Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza
The army’s press service added that the troops are operating to eliminate the enemy and to dismantle the infrastructure
Read more
Russian stock indices decline as trading on Moscow Exchange opens
The MOEX index had slowed its decline slightly and was at 2,749.04 points, while the RTS index was 1,100.13 points
Read more
Serbian president says Russia warns of preparations for Western-backed coup
"Those who dream of achieving something by force will fail," Aleksandar Vucic said
Read more
Ukraine conflict to end on battlefield, not at negotiating table — expert
Hasan Unal believes that "at some point, the Ukrainian army will become incapable of fighting"
Read more
Russia’s South battlegroup eliminates two Ukrainian Starlink terminals in DPR
South battlegroup’s operators also destroyed heavy drones near Chasov Yar
Read more
Russian diplomat urges world community to condemn Kiev’s attacks on Kursk, Rylsk
Maria Zakharova expressed sincere condolences to the families and friends of those killed and injured
Read more
German embassy in Moscow apologizes for posting map with wrong Soviet flag
The embassy replaced the picture
Read more
Vodka production in Russia decreased by 10.9% yoy in January-June — regulator
Only grape and sparkling wines showed growth in production over the six months
Read more
Trump vows to immediately send Zelensky 10 Patriot missile interceptors — Axios
The Pentagon confirmed the plans of the US administration to supply Ukraine with additional "defensive weapons"
Read more
US to look at Ukraine’s request for another Patriot system — Trump
"They would like it, they’ve asked for it," US president said
Read more
Gelendzhik Airport ready to arrivals, departures from July 10 — air regulator
The airport was closed in February 2022
Read more
Russian diplomat lambasts German embassy for posting image of fake Soviet flag
Maria Zakharova recommended Germany to "reconnect with the memory of its past"
Read more
Russia condemns attacks on merchant ships in Red Sea — UN mission
According to Dmitry Polyansky, Russia does not accept any actions that pose threats to the safety of crews, cargoes and the freedom of international navigation
Read more
New Kalibr-M cruise missile with range of over 4,500 km in development in Russia - source
According to the source, large surface ships will be equipped with it, starting with frigates, as well as nuclear submarines
Read more
Republic of the Congo to launch new Marine VI gas project with Lukoil
Congolese Minister of Hydrocarbons Bruno Jean-Richard Itoua also noted that talks with Zarubezhneft on cooperation in the oil and gas sector are ongoing
Read more
IN BRIEF: Drone attacks kill three on Kursk beach, leave civilians injured in Rylsk
According to the latest reports, a drone strike on a beach in the city of Kursk killed three people and left seven injured
Read more
Greek bulk carrier Eternity C sinks in Red Sea after Houthi attack — Reuters
According to the report, five crew members have been rescued
Read more