Ukraine settlement requires Putin-Trump meeting, Orban says

BUDAPEST, July 9. /TASS/. The conflict in Ukraine can be quickly resolved only if the Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, meet in person, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

He made the statement in an interview with the YouTube channel Patriota, timed to coincide with the first anniversary of the establishment of the Patriots of Europe group and the eponymous conservative right-wing faction in the European Parliament.

"I am sure that a ceasefire and peace will be achieved if there is a face-to-face meeting between the Russian and American presidents. And the telephone will not help there," he said.

According to the prime minister he was saying that from the position of an "old fox" that had witnessed a lot of events in world politics and diplomacy.

Orban said he believes a face-to-face meeting between the presidents will help establish a ceasefire in Ukraine "very quickly," while otherwise hostilities will continue for many more months.