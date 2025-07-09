Israeli strikes kill 95 Palestinians in Gaza Strip in past day — TV

DUBAI, July 9. /TASS/. At least 95 Palestinians were killed in Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip on Monday, the Qatar-based Al Jazeera TV channel reported.

Israel continued to carry out attacks throughout Gaza in the past day, particularly targeting tents sheltering displaced persons, the broadcaster noted.

Al Jazeera also said that according to Gaza’s government, 751 people have been killed and over 4,900 have suffered injuries since May 27 when trying to receive aid from the distribution points of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), created by the Israeli authorities with the United States’ participation.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, the enclave's total death toll has passed 57,500, and almost 136,900 people have been injured in military operations.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the launch of Operation Gideon's Chariots in the northern and southern parts of the enclave on May 18. Its stated goal is the total defeat of Hamas and the release of all Israeli hostages held in Gaza. According to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the operation aims to establish Israeli control of the entire Gaza.