Qatari delegation arrives in White House for talks on Gaza — Axios journalist

WASHINGTON, July 9. /TASS/. A team of Qatari mediators has arrived in Washington for talks on a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, Axios journalist Barak Ravid said citing sources.

"A Qatari delegation arrived today for talks at the White House about the Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal, according to a source familiar with the details," he wrote on the X social network.

In his words, the Qatari delegation met with senior White House officials for several hours, prior to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's arrival for his meeting with US President Donald Trump.

Netanyahu arrived in Washington on July 7. His first meeting with Trump was held on the evening of that day. According to The Times of Israel, the conversation was held in a positive and friendly atmosphere.

Netanyahu’s office said on July 8 that the Israeli premier will hold another meeting with the US leader later in the day.