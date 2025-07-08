Israel determined to achieve all of its objectives in Gaza — Netanyahu

TEL AVIV, July 9. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister, who is currently visiting the United States, has vowed that Israel is determined to achieve all of the objectives of its military operation in the Gaza Strip.

"This is a difficult day. We lost five of our heroic fighters. The bereavement and pain are afflicting us, all parts of the nation. At the same time, we are also determined, not just to send - of course - our condolences to the families, whom we embrace, but to achieve our objectives for the war in Gaza: To release all of our hostages, to eliminate Hamas's military and governing capabilities, and - of course - to ensure that Gaza will not constitute a threat to Israel," Netanyahu said as quoted by his office.

"This means - there will be no Hamas. This must be understood. This is not just something that we are saying, nor will it be. This entails a certain strategy, which I will not detail here. This entails efforts, some of which are painful, and some which will be very painful to Hamas, but the end result will be the release of all our hostages, and the defeat and dismantling of Hamas. Gaza will no longer constitute a threat to Israel, and we have yet to finish the work," he stressed.

According to the Israeli prime minister, he maintains contacts with US President Donald Trump and the US leadership, including on the situation in Gaza. "These are all things that I discussed with President Trump. I may discuss further with him later in this visit. But I have to say that the coordination between our two countries, the coordination between an American president and an Israeli prime minister has been unmatched. It offers great promise for Israel, for America, for our region and for the world," Netanyahu added.