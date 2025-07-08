Israel eliminates Hamas commander in Lebanon — IDF

TEL AVIV, July 8. /TASS/. The Israeli military has eliminated a Hamas military wing leader in Lebanon, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"Earlier today (Tuesday), an IAF (Israeli Air Force - TASS) aircraft, guided by IDF intelligence, struck and eliminated the terrorist Mehran Mustafa Ba‘jur in the area of Tripoli in Lebanon," it said, adding that the man "was one of Hamas’ key commanders in Lebanon, and as part of his role, he spent years establishing Hamas’ military capabilities in Lebanon."

According to the IDF, he organized and directed numerous attacks on Israel and "was responsible for rocket fire attacks toward Nahariya, Kiryat Shmona, and additional cities across Israel" during the hostilities on the Israeli-Lebanese border in 2023-2024.

"Additionally, he was one of the leaders responsible for the terror organizations’ force-buildup efforts, and facilitated the purchasing of weapons through his connections with other terrorist organizations in the area," the IDF said. "His elimination significantly damages Hamas’ terror activity in Lebanon.".