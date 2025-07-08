Each Palestinian in Gaza confined to narrow space of less than 24 square meters — media

CAIRO, July 8. /TASS/. As a result of the forced displacement policy pursued by Israel in the Gaza Strip, each resident of the Palestinian enclave has no more than 24 square meters of space, according to the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor.

Amid "continuous Israeli assault, Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are confined to less than 15 per cent of the enclave, i.e. no more than 55 square km," Ma’an News Agency quoted the nonprofit organization as saying in a press release. According to it, "approximately 2.3 million people are crammed into suffocating conditions, each with less space than that allocated to detainees in Guantanamo Bay."

In displacement areas for Gazans, the average population density is around 40,000 people per square kilometer, the Euro-Med Monitor reported, and the al-Mawasi area exceeds 47,000 people per square kilometer, a density that the organization said is "unmatched in any other populated area on Earth."

Earlier this month, a representative of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said that Israel had ordered the evacuation of Gaza residents from more than two-thirds of the enclave’s territory since Israel launched its military operation there in the fall of 2023. According to him, "evacuation orders [issued by the Israeli authorities] apply in more than 82% of Gaza’s territory, and people [living in these areas] have to relocate," the VDL News website quoted the UNRWA representative as saying. Palestinians "have nowhere left to go," he stressed.