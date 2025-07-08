Israel rejects fully sovereign Palestinian state — Netanyahu

WASHINGTON, July 8. /TASS/. Israel will not agree to the establishment of a fully sovereign Palestinian state and a subsequent transfer of key powers, particularly in terms of security, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told reporters during a meeting with US President Donald Trump on July 7.

"I think Palestinians should have all the powers to govern themselves, but none of the powers to threaten us [Israel - TASS]. That means that certain powers like overall security will always remain in our hands," the Israeli prime minister said when asked to clarify his stance on the viability of a two-state solution to the Middle Eastern conflict.

"Now, that is a fact. And no one in Israel will agree to anything else because we do not commit suicide," Netanyahu emphasized. "We’ll work out a peace in which our security, the sovereign power of security, always remains in our hands," he asserted. "Now, people will say it’s not a complete state. ‘It’s not a state. It’s not that’ - we don’t care," the Israeli prime minister stressed. In his view, the Middle East is currently open to a "very, very broad peace" that includes "all the neighbors" of Israel.

Trump avoided answering the question about the possibility of resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict through a two-state solution. "I don’t know. Ask Bibi [Benjamin Netanyahu - TASS] that question," said the US leader.