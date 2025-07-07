BRICS reflects push for multipolar, fairer world order — South African diplomat

LONDON, July 7. /TASS/. BRICS’s mission is to create a more balanced and fairer world order that would reflect the current economic and political reality, South African foreign ministry spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said.

"BRICS's objectives are primarily about creating a more balanced and inclusive global order that better reflects the economic and political realities of the 21st century," Reuters quoted him as saying.

Commenting on US President Donald Trump’s words about the group’s "anti-American policies," the South African diplomat noted that BRICS sees its goal in pushing for "reformed multilateralism, nothing more."

Earlier, Trump threatened to imposed additional 10% tariffs on countries backing the BRICS policies, with no exceptions.

Established in 2006, the BRIC group was made up of Brazil, Russia, India and China. In 2011, South Africa joined the group, adding the "S" to the acronym. Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Ethiopia joined the association as full-fledged members from January 1, 2024. Indonesia joined it on January 6, 2025. Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda, and Uzbekistan were granted the status of partner countries on January 1, 2025, and Nigeria was added to the list of partner countries on January 17.