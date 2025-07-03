Armenian parliament passes law permitting to nationalize Karapetyan’s Electric Networks

YEREVAN, July 3. /TASS/. The Armenian parliament has adopted a law allowing for the nationalization of the Electric Networks of Armenia CJSC, owned by Russian businessman Samvel Karapetyan, who has been detained in Yerevan; local TV channels broadcast the session live.

"With 65 votes in favor, 27 against, and some abstentions, the draft law was adopted," Armenian Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan announced, referring to the draft law on amendments and additions to the Energy Law and amendments to the Public Services Regulatory Commission Law, submitted by the ruling Civil Contract faction.

Electric Networks of Armenia

Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan did not rule out assuming control of the company unless it repays what he called damage done to the Armenian people by June 21, without elaborating. At a government meeting on June 26, the Armenian prime minister said "a bill to nationalize Electric Networks is ready and the company will soon be taken over by the government." Moreover, news came that parliament held an extraordinary session on July 1 to consider the issue. The bill was approved in its first reading on July 2.

Karapetyan was detained by police on June 18 for allegedly calling for overthrowing the government. He denied the accusations. A court in Yerevan ruled to place him under arrest for two months. Following that, inspections into his businesses were launched and a number of Tashir Pizza restaurants in Yerevan and Armenian regions were closed.