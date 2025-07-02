Kiev says it discusses details of arms supplies with US at working level

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Ukraine has been discussing military assistance with the United States at a working level, Vladimir Zelensky said on Telegram.

"Today, the ministers of defense and foreign affairs of Ukraine delivered reports, including with regard to the United States of America. At present, all details of defense support, including air defense, are now being discussed at the working level by the United States and Ukraine," he said.

Prior to that, the Defense Ministry of Ukraine said the country "has not been officially notified about the suspension or schedule review of previously agreed military aid deliveries."

Earlier, The New York Times reported citing sources that the United States would suspend the supply of interceptor missiles for the Patriot air defense systems, GMLRS precision-guided munitions, Hellfire guided missiles, Stinger man-portable missile systems and some other weapons to Ukraine. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has already summoned the US Charge d'Affaires in Kiev to discuss this information.