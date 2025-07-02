PARIS, July 2. /TASS/. Europeans do not believe in the ‘Russian threat’ propaganda, disseminated by their governments, European Parliament Member Thierry Mariani has told TASS.

"The European Union, which has been constantly speaking about disinformation, has also been behind a disinformation campaign over the past three years, constantly telling us that we are under a threat of a Russian invasion. The problem is that many Europeans find it hard to believe," he said.

The politician added that although aggressive rhetoric can be heard from many European governments, voters will have the final say.

"At this point, elections that have already taken place, gradually proving that it’s our ideas that prevail," Mariani said, without specifying which countries he was talking about.