TEL AVIV, July 2. /TASS/. Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip have fired rockets at border areas in southern Israel.

According to the Israeli army’s press service, the military detected the launch of two missiles from the northern part of the Palestinian enclave. Rocket alerts were activated in the border village of Ibim and in Sderot, Israel’s closest city to Gaza.

Both rockets were intercepted, and no casualties or damage were reported, the army said.