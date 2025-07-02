US permanent envoy to NATO says supplies to Kiev suspended to meet Washington's needs

NEW YORK, July 2. /TASS/. The decision to suspend deliveries of some US arms to the Kiev authorities is driven by the need to achieve Washington's own military goals, United States Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker stated.

"The most important thing to know is that this is what ‘America first’ looks like. We first have to take care of the United States needs, and this is something the Pentagon does all the time, make sure that the United States has the strategic defense capabilities necessary to project power, and so we have to make sure that we have enough Patriot missiles and we have enough air defense, and all the things that we need to ensure our own success on the battlefield," he told Fox Business.

Earlier, The New York Times quoted its sources as saying that the US would suspend deliveries of interceptor missiles for Patriot air defense systems, GMLRS precision-guided munitions, Hellfire guided missiles, Stinger man-portable air defense systems, and several other types of weapons were to be delivered to Ukraine. In response, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry summoned US Charge d’Affaires in Kiev John Ginkel to discuss the details of the suspension of these deliveries.