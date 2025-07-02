Over 57,000 Palestinians killed in Gaza since October 2023 — Health Ministry

CAIRO, July 22. /TASS/. More than 57,000 Palestinians have died in the Gaza Strip since the tensions with Israel escalated in October 2023, the Palestinian enclave’s Health Ministry reported.

According to a statement posted on the ministry’s Telegram channel, 57,012 Palestinians have died, and 134,592 have been injured and sought medical assistance.

The medics pointed out that they found 142 bodies in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours alone.

On March 18, the Israeli army resumed fighting in the Gaza Strip, launching massive attacks on the Palestinian enclave and violating a ceasefire reached in January. The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu explained that the radical Palestinian movement Hamas refused to agree to the proposals put forward at the talks by mediators and US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff, saying that the goal of the operation in the enclave was the release of all hostages. The radicals blamed Israel and the US for the resumption of hostilities.

On May 18, Israeli authorities announced that the army had entered the decisive phase of Operation Gideon’s Chariots, which aims to defeat Hamas in the Gaza Strip. According to Netanyahu’s office, ground forces have advanced deep into the enclave and are delivering precision strikes against Hamas infrastructure while occupying key positions.