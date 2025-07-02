Ukrainian MFA summons US charge d’affaires after suspension of weapons supplies

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said it summoned US Charge d'Affaires John Ginkel after it was made known that Washington suspended deliveries of some weapons, including Patriot air defense missiles.

"The key topic of the conversation with the US diplomat was US military assistance and defense cooperation between the two countries," the ministry said in a statement. "The Ukrainian side stressed that any delay or procrastination in supporting Ukraine's defense capabilities will only provoke <...> to continue war, rather than seek peace."

The New York Times earlier reported, citing sources, that the US would suspend deliveries to Kiev of interceptor missiles for Patriot air defense systems, GMLRS precision-guided munitions, Hellfire guided missiles, Stinger man-portable air-defense systems and some other weapons.

At the end of June, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov said the US continued to supply Ukraine with some weapons but stopped supplying some others.