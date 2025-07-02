US pauses delivery of munitions to Ukraine for a couple of months

NEW YORK, July 2. /TASS/. The US does not plan to supply Ukraine with munitions for several months, The New York Times (NYT) reported, citing anonymous officials.

"Included among the munitions being halted are interceptors for Patriot air defense systems, precision artillery rounds and missiles that the Ukrainian air force fires from American-made F-16 jets," the newspaper cited Pentagon representatives as saying.

According to the NYT, currently, it is yet not clear as to how this pause in supplies would affect the situation on the battlefield. Administration officials said that "the reason for the delay was a concern over shortages of ammunition and air defenses that the United States or allies might need to deal with far-flung global contingencies."

"This decision was made to put America’s interests first following a D.O.D. review of our nation’s military support and assistance to other countries across the globe," the newspaper quoted Anna Kelly, a White House spokeswoman, as saying. "The strength of the United States armed forces remains unquestioned — just ask Iran," she added.

Earlier, Politico, citing sources, said that the US Department of Defense had suspended deliveries of air defense system missiles and precision-guided munitions to Ukraine due to depleted stockpiles. When asked by TASS to comment on the Politico article, the Pentagon stated that the US Armed Forces are "fully equipped to deter against any threat." According to Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell, "Our service members are fully equipped to deter against any threat, and the Senate’s recent passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill ensures that our weapons and defense systems are modernized to protect against 21st century threats for generations to come."