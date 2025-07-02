Bolivian president slams tougher US policies against Cuba as 'aggression'

BUENOS AIRES, July 2. /TASS/. The memorandum by US President Donald Trump on the necessity to toughen Washington's policies against Havana is an act of aggression that violates human rights, Bolivian leader Luis Arce said.

"The memorandum <…> is yet another act of aggression against the Cuban people and government. It also blatantly disregards the principles of self-determination and non-interference. The memorandum only deepens human rights violations," the president wrote.

He pointed out that his country supports "the call by most states demanding the immediate and unconditional lifting" of the trade embargo against Cuba, which the US ignores.

On June 30, the White House published a fact sheet detailing the tightening of US policies against Havana. The document instructs to "end economic practices that disproportionately benefit the Cuban government, military, intelligence, or security agencies at the expense of the Cuban people." In addition, Trump ordered to "support the economic embargo of Cuba" and counter "calls in the United Nations and other international forums for its termination."

The Cuban authorities have decisively condemned this memorandum. According to Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, this document strengthens the aggression and economic blockade against Cuba and speaks of "the criminal behavior" of the US leadership.