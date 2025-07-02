Hundreds of patients in Gaza hospital at immediate risk due to Israeli blockade — TV

DUBAI, July 2. /TASS/. Representatives from Gaza’s largest hospital al-Shifa in the enclave’s north have stated that hundreds of patients are at immediate risk because the facility is running out of fuel due to Israel’s blockade, Qatar’s Al Jazeera TV channel reported.

According to the news outlet, "Israel’s blockade has cut fuel supplies to the hospital, leaving only backup generators powering urgent care. Those are now running dry. This means kidney dialysis machines have stopped and intensive care units are barely functioning, leaving hundreds of lives at immediate risk." "Gaza’s largest hospital, al-Shifa, is facing a catastrophic collapse as fuel shortages force critical services to shut down," it noted.

Over past several weeks, international organizations have repeatedly raised concerns that Gaza’s 2.1 million residents are regularly facing catastrophic lack of food and basic necessities while the deliveries of humanitarian aid to the embattled enclave are irregular.

On May 18, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that it was launching military operations in the enclave’s northern and southern regions as part of its Gideon’s Chariots ground offensive aimed at defeating Hamas forces in Gaza and securing the release of all hostages. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that following the operation, the IDF plans to take control over the entire Gaza Strip.