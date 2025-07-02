European Commission to send delegation to Slovakia — Politico

BRUSSELS, July 2. /TASS/. The European Commission will send a delegation to Slovakia on July 3 to negotiate the 18th package of anti-Russian sanctions with Bratislava, the Politico news outlet said, citing an EU diplomat.

Leaders of the EU countries did not manage to approve the 18th package of anti-Russian sanctions at their summit. Diplomatic sources from Brussels said that Slovakia blocked the approval of the next package of sanctions.

Brussels expects to reach an agreement with Bratislava in coming days, Politico said. The Slovakian government is concerned of possible economic losses related to gas transit.