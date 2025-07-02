At least 16 people killed in Israel’s new strikes on Gaza — TV

DUBAI, July 2. /TASS/. At least 16 people died in Israeli overnight strikes on the Gaza Strip, Qatar’s Al Jazeera TV channel reported.

According to the news outlet, at least 10 Palestinians have been killed and more than 10 sustained wounds during a shelling attack on refugees’ tents in Al-Mawasi humanitarian zone near the city of Khan Yunis in the enclave’s south.

Information was also received about at least six fatalities and 15 injuries in a shelling of a residential building in Nuseirat in central Gaza. Additionally, at least 10 people have been injured in a drone strike on residential blocks in the city of Deir al-Balah.

On March 18, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) resumed fighting in the Gaza Strip, launching massive strikes on the enclave and thus breaking the ceasefire established in January. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office stated that Israel had restarted military operations in the enclave after the Gaza-based Palestinian movement Hamas rejected the US proposals put forward by mediators and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff. The office claimed that the Israeli military had resumed strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza to advance the release of hostages and that the army would intensify its campaign in the enclave. The Gaza-based movement has blamed the United States for the renewal of Israeli aggression.