Final discussions underway with Slovakia on 18th package of anti-Russian sanctions — Merz

BERLIN, July 1. /TASS/. Negotiations with the Slovak government on the 18th package of anti-Russian sanctions have entered a crucial phase, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said in an interview with ARD TV channel.

"New sanctions, the 18th package, are in the spotlight at the final stage of negotiations with the Slovak government," Merz said.

"We are trying to solve the problem. I participate in these attempts. A compromise is currently being sought at the working level. It will be found, and then the 18th package of sanctions will come into force. We have prepared it, we will implement it. This is the toughest package in 3.5 years."

Merz, who spoke with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico the day before, said the problems that Slovakia may face in the event of the adoption of new anti-Russian restrictions were objective. "The entire industry in Slovakia - there are many German companies there - needs energy supplies from Russia, because now it has no other ways," Merz explained.

Earlier, head of the European Council Antonio Costa said that the EU leaders had failed to approve the 18th package of sanctions against Russia at their summit. President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said that work on the 18th set of restrictions was "in full swing," but did not name a date for its completion. According to diplomatic sources in Brussels, Slovakia blocked the approval.