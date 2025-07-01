Palestinian minister lambasts Gaza Humanitarian Foundation as death trap for people

RABAT, July 1. /TASS/. The US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) is a death trap for the people in need in the enclave, Palestinian Authority's state minister for foreign affairs and expatriates Varsen Aghabekian said during a meeting with Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger in Ramallah.

According to the WAFA news agency, the sides discussed the situation in the Palestinian territories, including in the Gaza Strip. "The situation in the Gaza Strip is catastrophic," the agency quoted Aghabekian as saying. She called for an "immediate and unconditional ceasefire." The current situation "requires urgent action by the international community to stop genocide and ensure unimpeded humanitarian deliveries," she said.

"The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation is a deadth trap for those who need aid, it is an instrument for collective punishment [of the Palestinians]," she stressed. "What is happening in the Gaza Strip before the eye of the world is a live-broadcasted genocide, with Israel using famine as a weapon against Palestinian civilians and systemically exterminating all life in the enclave to forcibly displace its population."

The new US-backed scheme to organize aid for Gaza residents that is being enforced by Israel since late May transfers practically exclusive rights to establish distribution centers and provide food and essential goods to the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF). According to the plan, all international organizations involved in aid efforts, including UN agencies, will henceforth operate solely through the GHF.

These organizations have criticized the plan, condemning the idea to place distribution centers in "safe zones" free from hostilities in southern Gaza. According to them, this could lead to forced resettlement of enclave residents. The UN also fears that Israel will politicize humanitarian aid, turning it into a tool to pressure the Palestinians.