Trump takes aim at Musk, threatens to sic DOGE on him

WASHINGTON, July 1. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said that entrepreneur Elon Musk may lose much more than favorable terms for the sale of electric vehicles in the country, hinting that the Department for improving the efficiency of the federal government (DOGE), which Musk previously headed, may take action against him.

"He [Musk] is right upset that the EV mandate may be terminated," the American leader told reporters.

"You know what DOGE is? DOGE is the monster that might have to go back and eat Elon. We might have to put DOGE on Elon."

DOGE’s job is to cut government fat by fighting through red tape and reducing unneeded spending.

"Not everyone wants an electric car. I don't want an electric car," the American leader noted, saying that he might prefer a regular car, a hybrid, or in the future a hydrogen-powered car.

Trump said earlier this week that Musk may have received more subsidies than anyone in history, and that without subsidies he probably would have had to close up shop and return home to South Africa.

Musk-Trump feud

Musk, the wealthiest man on the planet, had until recently served as DOGE czar, working for the US government under a special status. He was a close confidant of Trump.

However, according to publications in the American press, relations between the president and the businessman soured in recent weeks for several reasons, including those related to Musk's business interests. After Musk left civil service, he and Trump had a war of words on social media on June 5. The businessman said that without his support, the current head of the US administration would not have won the presidency, called for Trump’s impeachment, criticized a major government spending bill and the president’s tariff policy, and predicted a recession for the American economy. Trump called Musk crazy and questioned his commitment as DOGE chief. At one point the president threatened to terminate government contracts with Musk's companies, including SpaceX.

According to The Washington Post, the US government has signed contracts worth about $38 billion with Musk's business empire in recent years.

Later Musk said on X that he regretted his harsh remarks about Trump. According to The New York Times, his change of heart came after he spoke over the phone with Trump on June 11.

On June 28, Musk again criticized the government spending bill before it passed a procedural vote in the US Senate.