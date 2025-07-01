Trump calls US strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities 'incredible success'

WASHINGTON, July 1. /TASS/. The American strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities were incredibly successful, US President Donald Trump told reporters when asked about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's upcoming visit.

"In Iran, we’ve had an incredible success. Like nobody had in many, many years. It was a precision war strike and the word ‘obliteration’ can now be used, because the atomic energy commission said you can’t even get into the place. It was demolished, it was really demolished. It was a great, brilliant strike," he said.