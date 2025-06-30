Trump’s move to lift sanctions on Syria would be historic — top diplomat

CAIRO, July 1. /TASS/. Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani said a decree lifting sanctions on Syria to be signed by US President Donald Trump soon would be a historic document.

"We welcome [US] President Trump’s decision that would lift the majority of sanctions on Syria," al-Shaibani wrote in a post on X. The removal would "help propel Syria into a new phase of prosperity, stability, and openness to the international community," he added.

On Monday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced at a regular news briefing that Trump would sign a decree removing sanctions imposed on Syria in the next few hours. However, she emphasized, the US administration will leave restrictions on the former president of the Arab republic, Bashar Assad, and his allies, in force.

The decision followed the meeting between Trump and the interim Syrian president, a first between the two nations’ leaders in 25 years, held in Riyadh on May 14.