Middle East conflict

Israeli-Iranian conflict rooted in ignoring Palestinian problem — Russian diplomat

According to Dmitry Polyansky, no progress "is seen" concerning the implementation of UN Security Council resolution 2334 calling on Israel to immediately stop its settlement activity in occupied Palestinian territories

UNITED NATIONS, June 30. /TASS/. Ignoring the Palestinian problem has led to the conflict between Iran and Israel, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said.

"We have repeatedly warned that the unsettled state of one of the major and protracted conflicts in the Middle East seriously impacts developments in the region and may trigger a large-scale conflict involving neighboring countries. Regrettably, a deaf ear was turned to us and other countries calling for urgent collective efforts on the Middle East settlement track," he said at a UN Security Council meeting on the Middle East.

"The persistent disregard of the Palestinian problem resulted in the 12-day war that was unleashed right before our eyes when two nuclear states attacked a non-nuclear participant in the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. Russia’s assessment of West Jerusalem and Washington’s aggressive actions, which have been voiced within the Security Council, remain unchanged," he said.

According to the Russia diplomat, no progress "is seen" concerning the implementation of UN Security Council resolution 2334 calling on Israel to immediately stop its settlement activity in occupied Palestinian territories. "The satiation in the occupied Palestinian territories and generally in the process of the Middle East settlement remains explosive," he added.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage.

On June 24, Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire, which came into effects on June 24.

Foreign policy
Trump strengthens US policy toward Cuba — memorandum
Also, it enforces the statutory ban on US tourism to the island nation
Four soldiers wounded in explosion of makeshift device in Pakistan — TV
They were taken to a hospital, Samaa TV reported
US border patrol to immediately deport migrants from Russia — newspaper
This measure will also be applied to migrants from Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan
Russia plans to increase share on China's coal market from 25% to 33%
Deputy Energy Minister Dmitry Islamov noted that the main promising sales markets for Russian coal are China, India and Africa
Russian troops destroy 10 Ukrainian assault groups in Volchansk, Liptsy frontline areas
According to a source in Russian defense circles, the Ukrainian army launched two futile counterattacks
Israel shoots down over 1,000 Iranian drones — permanent representative to UN
Danny Danon said that not a single Israeli aircraft was lost
Pope Leo XIV condemns use of starvation as method of warfare
Water supply networks and communications are targeted in attacks by warmongers, who should be punished for such actions, the pontiff noted
Trump reminds Americans that Russia defeated Hitler, Napoleon
He noted that Washington’s allies in Europe needed to increase their defense spending
Press review: NATO tiptoes around Trump and Serbia digs into ammunition scandal
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, June 27th
Tatyana Kim only Russian woman named on Forbes 50 richest self-made women on Earth
Ranked 18th with a wealth of $4.6 billion, Kim, 49, is the second-youngest woman on the list
Russian stock indices up as trading on Moscow Exchange closes
The yuan-to-ruble exchange rate rose slightly to 10.92 rubles
Top CSTO diplomats resolutely condemn Israeli, US attacks on Iran
The top diplomats emphasized that any attacks on civilian facilities, including nuclear energy infrastructure, are absolutely inadmissible and blatantly breach the principles and norms of international law
US urges Russia to agree to Ukraine ceasefire, trilateral talks — Kellogg
US special envoy to Ukraine said Russia has been stalling for time and described Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov’s comments on the talks from earlier this month as "Orwellian"
Ukraine could reach breaking point within 6 months without major new military aid — report
According to the report, there are also some shortfalls, such as Ukrainian troop numbers, that the country’s Western allies cannot fix
Russia carries on with its special military operation’s objectives in Ukraine — Kremlin
"The Kiev authorities know perfectly well what needs to be done to stop the fighting within the framework of the special military operation," Dmitry Peskov said
Russian assets freeze very harmful for Western financial system
Maxim Oreshkin said that this case on the whole is the big damage to the Western financial system and Western countries
Negotiating progress to depend on Kiev’s position — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov also noted that Moscow hopes the date for the next round of talks with Ukraine will soon be agreed upon
India eyes Russian S-500 air defense systems
S-500 is "a strategic defensive asset of Russia and its export demands permission of the top national leadership," the portal said
LG fully withdraws from smartphone business after 30 years — newspaper
According to the report, LG Electronics has stopped all support, including official after-servicing of on June 30
Kiev sends elite units to fight in Yunakovka in Sumy region, suffering heavy casualties
Military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS earlier that the Russian army had seriously advanced in Yunakovka this week
Mini missiles increase Pantsir round of munitions four times
High Precision Complexes Holding has created an airspace monitoring system comprising mini radars that detect low-signature drones
Press review: Moscow's red line on Ukraine troop training and Serbian protests boil over
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, June 30th
Russia ready to resume direct flights to Dominican Republic
Flights between Russia and the Dominican Republic were suspended by sanctions against Russian aviation
Iran has no intention of stopping uranium enrichment — envoy to UN
Amir Saeid Iravani stressed that Tehran fully complies with the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons
IN BRIEF: What is known about conflict between government, clergy in Armenia
TASS has compiled the key facts about the situation
Japan reiterates push for dialogue toward peace deal with Russia — PM
Shigeru Ishiba stressed that it was essential to sustain communication and share information closely with Russia
EAEU-UAE deal to abolish duties on 85% of trade
The abolition of import customs duties will be carried out gradually over various transition periods
Bank of Russia raises dollar rate to 78.53 rubles on July 1
The official euro exchange rate was lowered by 1 kopeck, to 92.2672 rubles
Kim Jong Un meets with Russian Culture Minister Lyubimova — news agency
During the meeting, Kim Jong Un emphasized the importance of strengthening cultural exchange, friendship, comradeship, and mutual understanding between Russia and North Korea, the news report said
Moscow, Astana in contact about Ukrainian drones crossing into Kazakh airspace — Lavrov
"Our friends in Kazakhstan assured us that in their contacts with the Ukrainian side, they are taking the necessary measures to put an end to such maneuvers," the minister said
Russian deminers neutralize over 8,000 explosives in Kursk Region since August
The specialists conduct daily operations, having already cleared 165 hectares of border territory
Serbian president vows to restore order to country amid protests
According to Aleksandar Vucic, the protesters' actions are "a manifestation of impotence and anger," comparing them to "losers who start a fight after a match"
Number of participants in free economic zone in Donbass, Novorossiya reaches 365
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said that the volume of declared investments is more than 257 billion rubles
Russia blocks access to web resources of 15 EU media in response to EU sanctions
"Should the restrictions against the Russian mass media and information channels be lifted, the Russia side will also revise its decision with respect to European media outlets," the Russian Foreign Ministry added
Frenchman Bonzi sends Russia’s top racquet Medvedev home at 2025 Wimbledon
Daniil Medvedev, 29, spent sixteen weeks as the number one player in the world in 2022 and is now ranked in 9th place of the ATP Top-10 Rankings
Russia’s Su-57 outshines US fifth-generation fighters, says expert
Russia’s Aerospace Forces will receive 22 Su-57 fighters by late 2024 and their number will increase to 76 by 2028
Nazi descendants promoted to leading posts in West purposefully — Russian Foreign Ministry
"The trend is obviously neo-Nazi," Maria Zakharova noted
Investments in Russian coal industry will fall below 248 bln rubles ($3.16 bln) this year
Dmitry Islamov attributed the decline in investment mainly to the reduction in available financing and the need to optimize companies' expenses
China develops new type of weapons, presumably to disable power grids
No details about the name or type of these weapons were provided
Armenia unlikely to benefit from rejecting neighbors, allies — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister stressed that Moscow is not putting any pressure on Armenian ruling circles
Ukrainian brigade stationed in Sumy reinforced with UK-trained troops
"Some of the officers were redeployed from military medics to become assault platoon commanders," Russian security agencies told TASS
Top Belarusian diplomat warns about catastrophic impact of Middle East conflict on Europe
The head of the department, Maxim Ryzhenkov, noted that European countries have fewer resources
British transport union RMT demands end to military aid to Ukraine
The Daily Telegraph reported that the initiative calls on Labour government ministers to commit to working toward a diplomatic, negotiated, long-term peaceful settlement
EU experts warn EC about perils of tougher sanctions against Russia — SVR
According to the statement, the EU experts accused the EU bureaucrats of having grossly miscalculated by deciding to disconnect the majority of Russian banks from SWIFT, the international interbank system for transmitting financial information
Defense of leader of Vissarion Community, two of his associates appeal verdict
Earlier, a Novosibirsk court sentenced Torop and Vedernikov to 12 years in prison, and Redkin to 11 years in prison
Moscow sees coldest June 30 on record
By 3 p.m. Moscow time, the thermometer showed a mere plus 12.6 degrees
Trump’s move to lift sanctions on Syria would be historic — top diplomat
The removal would "help propel Syria into a new phase of prosperity, stability, and openness to the international community," Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani said
Putin proclaims Odessa Russian city, challenges Ukraine's historical narrative
At the same time, the president noted that once upon a time "Vladimir Lenin gave away the whole of Ukraine when he created the Soviet Union"
Press review: Russia sticks on NATO security guarantees and EU-Ukraine union edges closer
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, June 26th
About 23,000 objects restored or built in Donbass, Novorossiya since 2022 — Putin
According to the Russian president, it is very important that "despite all the known difficulties, of which there are enough, including with security, and the difficult situation in those regions," much has already been done in the regions
Iranian MFA protests to Ukraine over Kiev's support of aggression against Iran
Head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s First Department of Eurasia Shahram Farsai warned the Ukrainian charge d'affaires that there would be consequences if Kiev repeats its hostile and provocative rhetoric toward Tehran
Russian Government Bond Index up above 115 points first since last April
The Moscow Exchange Government Bond Index is the main indicator of the Russian government debt market
Kiev, NATO’s attempt to retake Russian regions to trigger nuclear war — delegation head
According to the Russian presidential aide, Moscow does not want "to create an excuse - a gigantic Karabakh, not recognized by anyone"
Kremlin says Russia wants to keep good ties with Azerbaijan
Replying to a question about Azerbaijan’s reaction to members of its diaspora being detained in Yekaterinburg, Dmitry Peskov noted that these events were related to the operations of law enforcement agencies and could not serve as a cause for any demarches
Kiev senselessly destroying troops, equipment in attempt to contain Russian army — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, Kiev's losses, including foreign mercenaries, amounted to nearly 4,000 troops in the Lugansk People’s Republic over the past week
Pakistani minister says US, Israel put entire region in danger by attacking Iran
Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar made the statement at a ceremony on the occasion of the 52nd anniversary of the establishment of the Institute of Strategic Studies in Islamabad
French politician calls for stopping financing, arming Ukraine
French President Emmanuel Macron said earlier that he did not rule out potential sending Western troops to Ukraine
Russia, Malaysia discuss potential opening of direct flights
Moreover, relevant issues of cooperation between Russia and Uzbekistan in the transport sector were discussed at the forum
Serbian president thanks top Russian diplomat for support amid unrest in Serbia
Aleksandar Vucic noted that despite the great amount of money that had been poured into orchestrating the protests, the effort to destabilize the situation in the country ended in failure
Putin praises economic potential of Donbass and Novorossiya
The Russian president noted the need for a powerful restart of the economy of these regions
US Senator Graham’s position on sanctions against Russia well known — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said that Lindsey Graham belongs to a group of inveterate Russophobes
Germany's hopes for green energy dashed, country needs Russian energy — AfD deputy
Kotre called on the German MPs and politicians to lift anti-Russian sanctions that are harming Germany
UN confirms murder, torture of POWs by Ukrainian military
According to the report, 59 out of 95 prisoners of war interviewed by the office "described acts of torture and ill-treatment, including beatings with sticks, plastic tubes, electric shocks, dog attacks, excessive physical exercises, death threats, sexual violence, mock execution and humiliation"
Aurus branded apparel to be sold in Russia — ministry
"The women’s and men’s fashion lines has been developed to date, which will go on sale in accordance with the brand promotion strategy," the press service of the ministry of Industry and Trade said
Is Gaddafi's gloom prophecy in regard to Europe bound to be fulfilled?
As Europe’s migrant crisis grows far and wide, many Russian media are recalling the late Libyan leader Muamar Gaddafi’s gloom prophecy made several months before his violent death
Azerbaijan confirms detentions in raid of Russia’s Sputnik news agency
According to the ministry, it is investigating a tip-off alleging that Sputnik Azerbaijan used "illegal financing" to continue operations after its accreditation was suspended in February 2025
West will not manage to defeat Russia, using Kiev as ram — Lavrov
"The West has never succeeded in that - they will not work it out this time also," the top Russian diplomat said
Trump not to save Zelensky — Russian major general
Major General Apti Alaudinov said that for Trump it doesn't matter what he said yesterday, he can take his promise back
Russian digital platform MAX reports registration of first million users
Over the past few weeks, 14 million messages have been sent in the messenger and more than 420,000 calls have been made
With LPR liberated, Russia should create buffer zone of 70-120 km deep inside Ukraine
LPR’s head Leonid Pasechnik said earlier in the day that the entire territory of the republic has been liberated
Japan set for peace treaty with Russia despite strained relations — foreign ministry
The ministry emphasized that the resumption of the exchange program with the southern Kuril Islands, especially visits by former Japanese residents to the graves of their ancestors, remained one of the highest priorities for Japan
Kiev loses over 1,350 troops in all frontline areas in past 24 hours — Russia’s top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 430 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed six enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Palestinian diplomat accuses Israel of undermining efforts toward Gaza restoration
Israel is hampering all efforts toward peace, Deputy Permanent Observer of the State of Palestine to the UN Majed Bamya said
CSTO foreign ministers alarmed by increase in neo-Nazi terrorist attacks
The ministers also stated that "any support, propaganda, justification of and incitement to terrorist and extremist activities" is unacceptable
Elon Musk calls for new political party
He reiterated his criticism of US President Donald Trump's bill
New Ukrainian unit transferred to Sumy direction from Kharkov area
According to the report, the fighters of Russia’s battlegroup North grind down the enemy manpower and continue their successful offensive on this section of the front
FACTBOX: Two days of unrest in Belgrade
The government is firm that it has no intention of bowing to the demonstrators' demands
Russia gets ready for July 3 launch of Progress MS-31 spaceship
Roscosmos added that plans are to deliver 2,625 kilos of cargoes onboard the cargo ship
At least two people killed in Idaho shooting — sheriff
"We are prepared to neutralize the suspect who is currently actively shooting," Robert Norris said
Sber intends to fulfill all its plans in 2025 despite the difficult situation
CEO Herman Gref pointed to very high interest rates and a sharp decline in demand for money and loans
Dramatic increase in NATO defense spending to bring about its collapse — Lavrov
The foreign minister pointed out that Russia plans to be guided by common sense, rather than imaginary threats
Russian Energy Ministry expects prices for thermal coal to rise by the end of 2025
Earlier, Mechel CEO Oleg Korzhov said that coal prices had reached their lowest level and further declines were unlikely
Foreign Ministry concerned over lack of communication with Russian reporters in Baku
Maria Zakharova emphasized that employees from the consular department of the Russian Embassy are not being allowed to interact with the journalists
Pentagon praises combat capability of Russian army, highlighting naval, UAV capabilities
Lieutenant-General Alexus Grynkewich noted that the Russian Navy is also a formidable force due to the commissioning of new ships and submarines
Iranian strikes damage over 31,000 buildings in Israel — media
According to the report, this demonstrates that Iranian missiles have "inflicted enormous and irreparable damage" on Israel during the conflict
Entire Lugansk People’s Republic liberated — republic’s head
"Just a couple of days ago, I received a report that the territory of the Lugansk People’s Republic has been 100% liberated," Leonid Pasechnik said
MH17 was apparently shot down by military aircraft, Dutch author says
"You can’t say for sure, but I think it must be a jet,” he said
Putin orders to bring standard of living in Donbass, Novorossiya to all-Russia average
The Russian president noted that the Russian authorities constantly supervise the restoration, development of the economy, social, transport and other infrastructure of Donbass and Novorossiya
Moscow adds Daimler Truck to list of companies against which it imposes economic sanctions
The German automobile manufacturer Daimler Truck is a former shareholder of the Russian truck manufacturer Kamaz
Two Crimean residents confess to gathering intelligence for Ukraine
It has been established that the detainees were recruited by Ukrainian intelligence through Telegram
Ukrainian officials talking increasingly more about cease-fire behind closed doors — FT
According to the report, without a clear strategy, "a sense of hopelessness risks descending over the country"
Testimony of accused of Crocus terrorist act confirm Kiev was its customer
Weapons used in the terrorist act were delivered to Russia from the territory of Ukraine, as stated in testimony
Hezbollah refuses to disarm, insist on Israel’s withdrawal — politician
Deputy Chairman of Hezbollah's Political Council Mahmoud Komati condemned the United States for pushing Israel toward continuing attacks on Lebanon
Qatar talking ‘daily’ with US, Iran about nuclear deal — Foreign Ministry
Majed bin Mohammed al-Ansari noted that Russia and Qatar maintain constant contact on various topics as well
Top military brass warns US missile defense ships in Black and Baltic seas can hit Russia
It is unclear what missiles the Mk-41 launchers carry at a given moment, the deputy chief of the Russian General Staff's Main Operations Directorate, Lieutenant-General Viktor Poznikhir, said
Detained members of Azeri group operate in Russia since 90s — law enforcement officers
Earlier, local media reported that a group of Azerbaijani natives had been detained in Yekaterinburg on June 27
WSJ story on Ukraine’s losses in Sumy Region intelligence operation — Russian source
According to the newspaper, Russia allegedly deployed about 50,000 troops in the area, which is three times the number of the Ukrainian army there
Russia urges West not to stir the pot in Serbia — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister pointed out that "Serbia has already experienced such problems more than once"
MAKS exhibition to be held online from July 22-27 — organizers
The exhibition’s theme is industrial sovereignty in aircraft manufacturing, with the goal of showcasing the achievements of the domestic aerospace industry during the active implementation of import substitution programs
