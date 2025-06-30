Israeli-Iranian conflict rooted in ignoring Palestinian problem — Russian diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, June 30. /TASS/. Ignoring the Palestinian problem has led to the conflict between Iran and Israel, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said.

"We have repeatedly warned that the unsettled state of one of the major and protracted conflicts in the Middle East seriously impacts developments in the region and may trigger a large-scale conflict involving neighboring countries. Regrettably, a deaf ear was turned to us and other countries calling for urgent collective efforts on the Middle East settlement track," he said at a UN Security Council meeting on the Middle East.

"The persistent disregard of the Palestinian problem resulted in the 12-day war that was unleashed right before our eyes when two nuclear states attacked a non-nuclear participant in the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. Russia’s assessment of West Jerusalem and Washington’s aggressive actions, which have been voiced within the Security Council, remain unchanged," he said.

According to the Russia diplomat, no progress "is seen" concerning the implementation of UN Security Council resolution 2334 calling on Israel to immediately stop its settlement activity in occupied Palestinian territories. "The satiation in the occupied Palestinian territories and generally in the process of the Middle East settlement remains explosive," he added.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage.

On June 24, Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire, which came into effects on June 24.