Hezbollah refuses to disarm, insist on Israel’s withdrawal — politician

BEIRUT, June 30. /TASS/. Hezbollah refuses from negotiating disarming amid the continuing Israeli attacks and insists on Israel withdrawing its occupational forces, a senior Hezbollah official said.

"Hezbollah refuses from dialogue on disarming its units in a situation when Israeli attacks continue and five hills near the border are still occupied," Deputy Chairman of Hezbollah's Political Council Mahmoud Komati said as quoted by the Naharnet news portal.

He condemned the United States for pushing Israel toward continuing attacks on Lebanon.

"Before raising the issue of disarmament, Israel must withdraw its troops from the border areas and implement the November 27, 2024 ceasefire agreement, which among other things envisages the release of captured soldiers," he said.

According to Naharnet, US Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack, who is acting as a mediator between Lebanon and Israel, demanded that the Lebanese government begin disarming Hezbollah units north of the Litani River and promised to raise the issue of a schedule for Israel’s withdrawal from southern Lebanon in exchange.

On June 29, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said in an interview with the Asharq al-Awsat newspaper that the Lebanese side had suggested a phased plan to settle the border problems. Beirut, in his words, insists that "the process of disarming proceed in parallel with the evacuation of Israeli troops,"

Barrack plans to go to Beirut with a diplomatic mission on July 7 through 10. In an interview with the Al Hadath television channel earlier, he did not rule out that Lebanon and Syria could sign peace agreements with Israel amid the changes in the situation in the Middle East.