Iranian MFA protests to Ukraine over Kiev's support of aggression against Iran

TEHRAN, June 30. /TASS/. Shahram Farsai, head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s First Department of Eurasia, summoned the Ukrainian charge d'affaires to issue a protest over Kiev's statements in support of Israeli strikes on Iran, the ISNA news agency reported.

"By supporting the military aggression of the Zionist regime (Israel - TASS note), the Ukrainian government effectively ignored Ukraine's international legal obligations to respect the principles and purposes of the UN Charter and the four Geneva Conventions," Farsai said, according to the report.

According to ISNA, the Iranian diplomat warned the Ukrainian diplomat that there would be consequences if Kiev repeats its hostile and provocative rhetoric toward Tehran.

The Ukrainian diplomat said the Iranian Foreign Ministry's protest would be relayed to his country's government in the near future, the report said.