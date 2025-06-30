Iran urges UNESCO to take action over Israeli strikes on educational institutions

TEHRAN, June 30. /TASS/. Iran is carefully documenting all consequences of Israeli strikes on educational facilities and has called on the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to take necessary measures, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei stated.

"The Ministry of Science, Research and Technology has documented cases of attacks by the Zionist regime [Israel - TASS] on universities, professors, and scientists. We have informed UNESCO about these incidents in two or three official letters. Within UNESCO’s mandate and regulations, we have urged the organization to take the necessary measures," he said during a press briefing.

Baghaei emphasized that Tehran expects the international community, including the United Nations, to condemn Israel’s strikes on Iranian territory as well as "crimes being committed in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria." "Ignoring crimes in and of itself creates conditions for their repetition or continuation, which, as we’ve noted before, is not confined to any specific region or country," he added.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Iranian state media reports indicate the Israeli attacks resulted in the deaths of at least 10 nuclear physicists.

Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage. On June 24, Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The ceasefire has been in effect since June 24.