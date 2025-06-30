Armenian top diplomat not to take part in meeting with his CSTO counterparts in Kyrgyzstan

YEREVAN, June 30. /TASS/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will not take part in the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Kyrgyzstan, Armenian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Ani Badalyan told TASS.

"Armenia's position has not changed. Yerevan will not take part in this meeting," she said.

The ministers are convening today in the Kyrgyz city of Cholpon-Ata.

Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that Yerevan had frozen its involvement in the CSTO due to alleged threats to the republic's sovereignty. Last December, he said that relations between Armenia and the CSTO had passed the point of no return. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan later said at an international security forum in Warsaw that the country was assessing the risks of a possible withdrawal from the CSTO. In turn, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that such a step would not improve Armenia's security, adding that Yerevan’s return to full-scale participation in the organization would take time.