Nearly 600 Palestinians killed since late May in Gaza near aid distribution points — media

DUBAI, 30 June. /TASS/. Attacks on humanitarian aid distribution points in the Gaza Strip have killed nearly 600 Palestinians since late May, the Qatar-based Al Jazeera TV channel reported.

Since May 27, at least 583 Palestinians have been killed and more than 4,000 wounded while waiting for food at distribution points of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation - run by Israel and the US - according to the enclave's Health Ministry. These deaths occur daily amid warnings from international organizations that Gaza's 2.1 million residents face catastrophic food shortages and aid deliveries remain irregular, Al Jazeera points out.

On May 18, the Jewish state said the IDF had entered the decisive phase of Operation Gideon’s Chariots aimed at defeating Hamas in Gaza. The operation's goal is to completely defeat Hamas and release all Israeli hostages held in the enclave. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the army plans to seize control of the entire Gaza Strip as the operation's result.